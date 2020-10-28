There is another heartbreaking story of a young Ghanaian lady who has died an agonizing death and the cause of her death is even more disturbing.

According to reports reaching GhPage, the dead lady is called Angela Boamah Amoah and she died after her boyfriend who is a scammer sacrificed her for his money rituals.

18-year-old Angela was dating the guy who was taking him to the moon and providing all he needs until she fell sick in January 2020.

According to sources who spoke to GhPage, it was later discovered that Angela’s vayjayjay was rotting and nothing the doctors did could stop it.

On the 25th of October 2020, the township of Kwamo near Ejisu in the Ashanti was plunged into tears when the news broke that Angela Boamah Amoah had died.

According to a close friend of Angela, the said Sakawa guy used Angela Boamah’s vagina fluid for the sacrifice that is why her private part rotted away.

For the daughter of very religious SDA parents, the last days of Angela Boamah were very agonizing, to say the least. Ghpage has sighted a video of the young lady screaming and calling on God to save her before she died

Watch the video below and listen to Angela Boamah’s friend explain what happened below

Another Slay Queen allegedly sacrificed for Sakawa ? pic.twitter.com/WfU2GdNmoW — GHPage (@ghpage_com) October 28, 2020

The funeral and burial service for Angela Boamah Amoah will be held on 8th November 2020 at Kwamo. She died at the age of 18 years.

May her soul rest in perfect peace