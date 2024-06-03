type here...
Angélique Kidjo ‘Speaks’ as Manodzi wins Record of the Year at the TGMAs

By Mr. Tabernacle

Award-winning singer Angélique Kidjo celebrated her recent accolade at this year’s Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

Angélique Kidjo was featured on Stonebwoy’s song “Manodzi,” which is part of his 5th Dimension album.

The song was named Record of the Year at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

READ ALSO: #TGMA25: StoneBwoy Wins Artiste Of The Year

In a post shared on social media, Angélique Kidjo expressed her excitement about the song’s achievement.

Her post read, “?« Manodzi » My collaboration with @stonebwoy received the RECORD OF THE YEAR Award at the prestigious Ghanaian #TGMA25 Music Award Ceremony yesterday night!?”.

Meanwhile, Stonebwoy was crowned Artiste of the Year at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards held at the Grand Arena.

He won the coveted prize over strong contenders King Promise, Nacee, Kuami Eugene, Black Sherif, and Sarkodie.

This marks Stonebwoy’s second time winning the Artiste of the Year award at the Ghana Music Awards.

