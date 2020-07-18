Ghanaian young gospel musicians, Portia Osei and Linda Asante known in the music industry as the Angels have rallied behind Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong in exposing fake pastors.

In an exclusive interview with GhPage TV, the gospel musicians opined that Kennedy Agyapong has not committed any crime in making the world know about the fraudulent ways of some pastors.

According to The Angels, there are real men of God in Ghana therefore, it’s a very good initiative by Kennedy Agyapong to bring the fake ones to light.

“It’s a good idea that Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has taken it upon himself to expose fake pastors.

I don’t see anything wrong with what Kennedy Agyapong is doing because his expose has kept people on their toes concerning fake pastors.

He has a lot of evidence to buttress his allegations and all these fake pastors deceiving the public must be exposed”, the musicians averred.

This statement by the musicians comes after Hon. Kennedy Agyapong released videos and photos proving that pastors like Angel Obinim, Nigel Giasie, Prophet Badu Kobi and several others are fake men of God.

The duo is popularly known for their hit single Kae Me Awurade’ which was released in 2005 but went into hibernation shortly after that.

They attributed their disappearance from the music scene as a result of their former manager exploiting them.

According to the musicians, their former manager, Kofi Nkosuo made money out of their talents, adding that they never benefited from all the revenues they generated from their shows.

They further revealed that the payment they received from most of the shows they played was kalyppo or 50 cedis.

Watch the interview below;

The Angels also added that being under a bad management team also played a major role in their absence from the music scene.