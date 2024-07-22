Angie Stylish drops another room video with two guys (Watch)

Social media sensation, Angie Stylish has shared another video featuring two guys following the virality of her room clip.

As we all know, Angie Stylish took over social media trends a few days ago after her private video was anonymously shared on social media.

In the video, Angie was seen doing the two with two guys.

As the video spread like wildfire on social media, Angie initially bragged that she wasn’t worried about the bad name she had gotten for herself.

She later succumbed to pressure and came out with another video claiming she was not the one in the viral clip.

Amidst the brouhaha, Angie has shared a new video with two guys exonerating them about the accusation that they were the ones in the viral clip.

According to Angie, the guys know nothing about the video because they were not the ones featured in the viral clip.

Watch the video below to know more…