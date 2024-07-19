Angie Stylish has used her V to rent a room and buy an iPhone so shut up – Lady defends (Video)

A slay queen on TikTok has swiftly jumped to Angie Stylish’s defence with the submission that she has been able to rent a room and also buy an iPhone with the help of her V.

According to the lady who’s simply known as Efya Fendi on TikTok, she finds it absurd for Ghanaians to harshly criticise Angie Stylish.

In a self-made video, Efya explained that all those criticising Angie Stylish have pictures of their private parts on their phones as well as their partners but they are forming Holy on social media.

Efya who has now taken it upon herself to defend Angie continued that a lot of ladies sleep with guys for nothing yet they are slamming Angie who did it for money.

Netizens Reactions…



MUFASA – Make you no do mistake make we get urs wai

Tenge – W’ani se car a Anya accident.

Bokaike Junior – God bless you eeeh you are indeed matured …Mama is proud of you sis

-- AD --

Baby Angie backup – Thank you very much my sister