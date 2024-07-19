type here...
GhPageNewsAngie Stylish has used her V to rent a room and buy...
News

Angie Stylish has used her V to rent a room and buy an iPhone so shut up – Lady defends (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Angie Stylish has used her V to rent a room and buy an iPhone so shut up - Lady defends (Video)

A slay queen on TikTok has swiftly jumped to Angie Stylish’s defence with the submission that she has been able to rent a room and also buy an iPhone with the help of her V.

According to the lady who’s simply known as Efya Fendi on TikTok, she finds it absurd for Ghanaians to harshly criticise Angie Stylish.

In a self-made video, Efya explained that all those criticising Angie Stylish have pictures of their private parts on their phones as well as their partners but they are forming Holy on social media.

Angie

Efya who has now taken it upon herself to defend Angie continued that a lot of ladies sleep with guys for nothing yet they are slamming Angie who did it for money.

Netizens Reactions…


MUFASA – Make you no do mistake make we get urs wai

Tenge – W’ani se car a Anya accident.

Bokaike Junior – God bless you eeeh you are indeed matured …Mama is proud of you sis

-- AD --

Baby Angie backup – Thank you very much my sister

Subscribe to watch new videos
Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Friday, July 19, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
74.8 ° F
74.8 °
74.8 °
88 %
2.5mph
53 %
Fri
78 °
Sat
77 °
Sun
78 °
Mon
78 °
Tue
77 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways