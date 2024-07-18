Angie Stylish storms the police station to allegedly report the leakers of her viral video

Aspiring social media influencer, Angie Stylish has stormed the police station to allegedly report the people behind the publication of her viral video.

Just a few hours ago, a set of yet-to-be-apprehended people decided to share private videos involving Angie and two other men.

In a new video, Angie can be seen entering a police station, accompanied by an officer, to file a formal complaint.



Angie can be seen wearing a white top and trousers, paired with a black hair bonnet and slippers as she made her way into the station to give her statement.

Watch the video below to know more…