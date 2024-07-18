Angie Stylish trending video: Even my mother is aware; TikToker speaks for the first time

Angie Stylish has spoken for the first time after her private video landed on social media.

In a TikTok live session, the young lady disclosed that she’s not worried about her trending video.

According to Angie, her mother has had a view of the video and after watching it; She encouraged her not to be worried about the demeaning comments from social media users.

As claimed by Angie, her mother emphatically told her to reply to critics that she would star in adult movie productions very soon hence her trending video is just the tip of the iceberg.

While interesting with her fans and followers on TikTok, Angie sounded very happy and unworried about the negative trend she’s now enjoying.

Angie Stylish has been trending on social media for the past 24 hours now after an anonymous person shared her private video on social media.

In the viral clip, Angie was involved with two men having fun on the bed.

The reason behind the public sharing of the video is yet to be known