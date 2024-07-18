type here...
She offered herself in exchange for IG likes and followers – Angie Stylish’s friend speaks (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Angie Stylish

Angie Stylish’s friend who has chosen to remain anonymous has alleged that her friend offered herself in exchange for IG likes and followers because she’s an aspiring social media influencer.

According to the friend, Angie contacted one of the guys in the viral video to aid her get substantial likes and followers on social media.

And because she doesn’t have the financial capacity to pay for the services, she willingly offered herself to the guys.

However, after giving herself to the guys per the agreement between them, the guys turn back to ask for payment for the service they delivered.

This triggered a heated back-and-forth banter that has consequently led to the publishing of the bedroom video on social media.

Watch the video below to know more…

Source:GHpage

