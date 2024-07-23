Angie Stylish’s bestfriend, Obuasi Poloo’s bedroom video lands online – Watch

Just days after defending Angie Stylish and attacking her critics over her viral video; Obuasi Poloo has also taken over social media trends with her room video.

In this new clip that has taken over the news, slim Obuasi Poloo and her boyfriend intentionally filmed themselves getting the bedsheets dirty.

As seen in the now-viral video, Obuasi Poloo was enjoying the strokes of her boyfriend who has a heavy and mighty joystick from the back.

Social media users who have come across the video have expressed that they are not surprised because birds of a feather flock together.

Below is the video of Obuasi Poloo defending Angie Stylish.