Anglican Church prevents 4 bridesmaids from entering church due to indecent dressing (VIDEO)

A video is circulating rapidly, depicting a situation where four bridesmaids faced significant embarrassment as they attempted to enter an Anglican Church while still in their dressing attire.

According to reports, these four bridesmaids were part of a bridal party about to enter the church for a wedding service. However, upon their arrival, the church leadership refused to allow them entry.

The reason given was that the bridesmaids’ attire was deemed inappropriate, specifically because their cleavages were visible.

The church considered it improper for them to display such attire, especially in the house of the Lord and alongside a bride who was appropriately dressed.

In the video, one of the bridesmaids expressed disbelief and disappointment at being barred from entering the church.

They were instructed to wait outside until the wedding service concluded before joining the bride for the rest of the day’s activities.

The cameras in the video captured the bridesmaids, with some showing what appeared to be exposed cleavage.

This incident has sparked discussions on social media, with some applauding the church’s decision to uphold certain dress standards within its premises.

