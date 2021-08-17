type here...
The Anglican Church reacts to the video of Priest kissing students

By Mr. Tabernacle
The name of the Anglican Church is near disgrace after one of its Reverend Father’s was taped kissing some students of St. Monica’s College of Education.

A video went viral yesterday that saw a yet-to-be-identified Reverend Father kissing some female students of St. Monica’s College of Education during a church service.

In the viral clip, three students lined up and took turns to exchange passionate kisses with the Priest behind a pulpit in the presence of a seemingly large congregation.

The act, which is termed as a “holy kiss” among persons familiar with it, seeks to officially welcome new converts of the school to the body of Christ Jesus.

Watch the video here;

The unfortunate incident has received mixed reactions on social media. Well, the Anglican Church has also responded by issuing a press statement to that effect.

The church has expressed its disappointment in the Preist. According to the release, a thorough investigation has been instituted into the matter.

The presser indicates that the Priest will be dealt with according to the norms of the Anglican Communion.

Meanwhile, the Church has vowed to engage the students concerned through counselling sessions to avert any psychological issues that may arise as a result of the video.

READ THE FULL STATEMENTS BELOW;

Source:GHPAGE

