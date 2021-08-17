type here...
GhPageNewsAnglican Priest who kissed 3 St. Monica’s student is the legal counsel...
News

Anglican Priest who kissed 3 St. Monica’s student is the legal counsel for GES – Bridget Otoo

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

Bridget Otoo in the wake of the trending kissing video of the Anglican Priest has dropped a bombshell about him.

According to the Media Personality, the Reverend minister is the counsel for Ghana Education Service-GES in the Ashanti Region.

She reveals the said Priest in the kissing video is part of the disciplinary committee of the GES in the region aforementioned.

Bridget Otoo further disclosed that the father identified as Rev. Fr Balthazar Obeng Larbi aka Father Ricky writes all letters for GES in Ashanti Region.

This new information was published to the public on Twitter by the ace Broadcaster, Bridget Otoo. See the post below;

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, August 17, 2021
Accra
clear sky
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
65 %
5.4mph
0 %
Tue
79 °
Wed
80 °
Thu
79 °
Fri
79 °
Sat
80 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News