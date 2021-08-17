- Advertisement -

Bridget Otoo in the wake of the trending kissing video of the Anglican Priest has dropped a bombshell about him.

According to the Media Personality, the Reverend minister is the counsel for Ghana Education Service-GES in the Ashanti Region.

She reveals the said Priest in the kissing video is part of the disciplinary committee of the GES in the region aforementioned.

Bridget Otoo further disclosed that the father identified as Rev. Fr Balthazar Obeng Larbi aka Father Ricky writes all letters for GES in Ashanti Region.

This new information was published to the public on Twitter by the ace Broadcaster, Bridget Otoo. See the post below;