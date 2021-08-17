- Advertisement -

The embattled Anglican priest at the centre of the kissing controversy, Rev. Fr Balthazar Obeng Larbi, has been relieved of his duties at the St Monica’s College of Education in Asante Mampong.

The decision to axe him from office formed part of the conclusions at a crunch meeting convened by school authorities in Asante Mampong over the incident that went viral on Monday, according to Joy News.

In the video, the priest, Father Balthazar Obeng, is seen kissing three female students before a cheering congregation.

However, the third lady seemed unwilling but eventually gave in to the deed.

According to information from some students, on Sunday morning August 15, 2021, Fr. Larbi was honouring some deserving students with certificates, sums of money and decided to “offer the kisses too”.

Tuesday’s decision comes amid calls from the public, civil society organisations for the Chaplain’s head.

The Anglican Church of Ghana has already expressed its dissatisfaction about the matter and has initiated internal investigations.

An August 17 statement indicated that “the said Priest will be dealt with in accordance with the norms and values of the Anglican Communion where morality is extremely revered in the Church.”

