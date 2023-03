- Advertisement -

The lineup for the game between Angola and Ghana is out with Antoine Semenyo starting.

He came from the bench to score the last-minute goal against Angol at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and thus has been given the nod to start.

Salis Samed starts as he replaces Thomas Partey. Also, Kingsley Schindler gets his debut game as he replaces Alexander Djiku.

Several Ghanaian players have pulled out of the squad due to injury.