A second wife who couldn’t bear seeing her husband get married to another woman has set ablaze his 6-bedroom house to express her displeasure.

According to a source, the house cost over 3 million Naira and this unfortunate incident happened in Ogun state.

The 2nd wife identified as Salamat Kehinde who is currently in the grips of the police for committing the act.

An eyewitness revealed that all household properties inside the six-bedroom apartment were completely burnt.

Mustafa Katayeyanjue who is the Osun State Assistant Police Public Relations Officer disclosed that;

“One Lamidi Kehinde of Offadio in Ori Eru, Iwo Local Government Area of Osun State, reported that his second wife, Salamat Kehinde, burnt his six-bedroom house with all the property therein valued at about N3m.

“No life was lost. The suspect has been arrested and is being interrogated at the SCIID. The case is under investigation.”