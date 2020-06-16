One of the twelve(12) baby mamas’ of maverick politician Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has fired at him for disgracing their daughter on TV.

It would be remembered that the politician sometime last week revealed that one of her daughters based in the US is now a drug addict and sleeps with men.

According to him, this daughter of his is a brilliant student who even gained admission into two top university schools in the states but got dismissed because of her bad character.

It would also be remembered that during his submission, the host tried to stop him but he disclosed that he wanted everyone to know his family is not also good.

But this move has angered his baby mama who also happens to be the mother of the said daughter.

In a video sighted on social media, the baby mama is heard raining insults on her baby daddy for coming out to disgrace her daughter on live Tv.

The baby mama in question also alleged that Kennedy made that statement but failed to also say that one of his daughters staying in his house in the States is a cocaine addict.

Watch the video below:

She revealed that she is daring the Kennedy Agyapong to bring all his children so they conduct a test on all of them.

The Baby mama continued that he(Kennedy) would be suprise by the outcome of the test adding that the result might render most of his children jobless.