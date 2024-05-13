Angry Bishop Ajagurajah curses lady to death over accusations of selling Holy fufu for GHS 5,000

Controversial Ghanaian spiritualist, Bishop Ajagurajah, has angrily gone live on social media to rain heavy curses on a lady on X formerly Twitter known as Ewura Esi.

Days ago, the Ewura Esi accused the leader of Ajagurajah Movement of selling Fufu for GHS 5,000 to a lady who wanted her boyfriend to marry her by all means.

As stated by the lady on Twitter, Bishop Ajagurajah, sold the supposed holy Fufu to her friend who went to him to seek spiritual intervention for her boyfriend to marry her.

In the now-deleted tweet, the lady further stated that despite paying the GHS 5,000 for the Holy Fufu, the lady’s boyfriend has still not married her.

Reacting to the damning allegations, Bishop Ajagurajah has publicly come out to disassociate himself from the accusations.

In a self-made video, the pained spiritualist rained massive curses on the lady and her entire generation.

He wished for the vilest of things to befall the lady.

Watch the video below to know more…