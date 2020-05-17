- Advertisement -

The beef between label mates Fantana and Wendy Shay is getting very serious as Fantana has come out and dragged Wendy Shay into the gutters.

Fantana’s latest outburst comes after Wendy Shay threw shots at her a few days ago on her social media page.

Wendy Shay on her page suggested that instead of her label mate making headlines every time, she should put that energy into getting a hit song.

Wendy Shay who lived in Germany before relocating to Ghana took her shot a notch higher as she wrote in Dutch that Fantana should use her big teeth to make a hit song.

This comment got to the bad side of Fantana whose real name is Francine Kouffie.

In a live video, Fantana angrily blasted Wendy Shay for insulting her teeth adding that she has been abused because of her teeth in the past but won’t let this from Wendy just slide.

Fantana described Wendy Shay as an evil person who wants everything at RuffTown to be about her and no one else.

She also called Wendy out as an ugly person to the extent of even likened her to a man describing her as Uncle Shay at one point.

Fantana who looked very angry in the video without mincing words threatened to beat the hell out of Wendy if she dares talk about her orf her mother again.

Watch the video below:

She concluded by asking medical officials to quarantine Wendy Shay since she is the coronavirus itself in Ghana.