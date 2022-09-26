type here...
Angry father descends ruthlessly on lesbian daughter

By Albert
An angry father unleashed brutal anger on his daughter, who has taken to lesbianism and its related activities.

The naive girl had shared a video where she was in a lovey-dovey situation with her female partner.

Subsequently, the video was shared on social media, where they were seen caressing, cuddling, and touching the private parts of each other.

No sooner had the video gone viral than her father got madly infuriated and swore to deal ruthlessly with her.

As a Nigerian Christian, their father was distraught that his daughter had developed an affection for the same gender as her.

This eventually resulted in a squabble between the daughter and her father. The father was so full of rage that he held the neck of the poor daughter and began to choke her.

If not for the swift intervention of those present, the man was ready to press the neck of the lady and suffocate her until she died.

All along, the father could not believe that his daughter would have lesbian tendencies and even share them on the internet.

