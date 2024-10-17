Angry father storms school to beat female teacher for lashing his child – Video

GhPageNewsAngry father storms school to beat female teacher for lashing his child...
By Armani Brooklyn
A viral video shared online shows the moment a man, said to be the parent of a student, attacked a teacher in class, in the presence of her students.

In the video, the man is seen hitting the female teacher wearing a red blouse.

Another teacher stepped in and separated the fight but he turned on the new teacher and began wagging a threatening finger at her.

“Stop it,” the first teacher who intervened and other teachers in the background are heard saying.

“That’s very wrong. You’re fighting a married woman. In our school,” – The first teacher who intervened is heard telling the parent.

“I will not take this one o. I will not take it,” the teacher who was attacked is heard saying.

