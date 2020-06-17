Angry & jealous boyfriend drags his girlfriend off the set during a music video shoot

- Advertisement -

Unnecessary jealousy and insecurity combined can perfectly ruin a once beautiful and enviable relationship.

A video fast trending on the internet captures a young handsome gentleman angrily dragging his beautiful and heavy endowed girlfriend off the set of a music video shoot.

The guy apparently was unaware of his girlfriend’s role in the music video. She was half-naked. The lady again as seen in the video was twerking to another guy on the set.

I’m also sure the girl on the other hand didn’t tell him the type of work she does and her role in that particular video shoot.

The boyfriend did not only embarrass her by dragging her out, but he also spanked her big and curvy butts. Lovers fight lol.