Angry King Paluta fires back at Ghanaians and NDC folks for bashing him for meeting Dr Bawumia – Video

Ghanaian musician King Paluta recently found himself on the trends table following his appearance on a New Patriotic Party (NPP) campaign bus in Kumasi.

The incident sparked widespread speculation about his potential endorsement of the NPP, especially with the upcoming 2024 general elections on the horizon.

Videos that circulated on social media after the meetup showed Vice President Dr Bawumia, along with other prominent NPP members such as Chairman Wontumi.

The Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei-Mensah, and Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo, enthusiastically singing along to King Paluta’s hit track “Aseda.”

The infectious energy and camaraderie displayed in the clip led many to believe that King Paluta had officially aligned himself with the New Patriotic Party.

In response to these speculations, King Paluta in the course of an exclusive interview with MzGee on UTV’s United Showbiz set the record straight.

He clarified that his presence at the campaign event was not indicative of any political allegiance.

According to King Paluta, he was invited by the vice president and as such a revered man, he couldn’t say NO to him.

King Paluta explained that his interaction with Vice President Dr. Bawumia and other NPP members during the event was no different from how he engages with his fans.



Addressing allegations that he accepted financial incentives for his participation, King Paluta challenged critics to identify any wrongdoing in accepting monetary offers.

He emphasized that his decision to honor the invitation required him to fuel his car, suggesting there was no harm in being compensated for logistical expenses.