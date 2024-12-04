Angry Kumasi Boys Storm Techiman Station As They Damage All The Cars There

Even though it happened days ago, the people of Kumasi still hold grudges against those of Techiman.

In retaliation for what happened, some angry Kumasi boys stormed Techiman station in Kumasi.

Following their arrival, the angry Kumasi boys decided to destroy all the cars that were parked there.

Per the report available at the news desk of Gh Page, they claim this is feedback on what they did to Otumfour’s entourage after the renowned King’s visit to Nkoranza in the Bono Region.

It is reported that the drivers among other people that were present could not stand in and, as a result, had to run away to save their lives.

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1KSwkkZH5U/?mibextid=WC7FNe