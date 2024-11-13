GhPagePoliticsAngry Market Women Vow To Vote For Bawumia Because Of Free SHS
Angry Market Women Vow To Vote For Bawumia Because Of Free SHS

By Mzta Churchill
A section of some angry market women have vowed to vote for the vice president and flag bearer of the NPP, Dr. Bawumia.

The market women made their intentions to vote for the NPP government known via an interview section hosted by UTV, which Gh Page has sighted.

They claim among the numerous presidential candidates, they think Bawumia is the best candidate, hence, they will without hesitation vote for him.

In buttressing their assertion, the market women divulged the relevance of FREE SHS to them, their immediate families, and Ghanaians to a large extent.

According to them, had it not been for the implementation Of FREE SHS, it would have been extremely difficult for them to enroll their wards in the secondary cycles as most claim they, the parents even depend on alms for survival.

They went on to add that, what makes it more exciting is that their wards went to the best schools in Ghana.

They revealed that, because of how beneficial FREE SHS has been to them, they will have no option but to vote for Dr. Bawumia.

