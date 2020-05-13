LEO, Ghana's first virtual banker. Let's chat today!
Angry Medikal slaps Eno Barony as he strikes back again at her amid beef

By Mr. Tabernacle
Arab Money Gang (AMG) rapper Medikal is not taking lightly all the jabs by the rap goddess Eno Barony as he has again clapped back at her.

Medikal in his most recent tweet in the thick of his social media banter with Barony has taken a swipe at her as he rubs his success in a short time in the music industry into her face.

READ ALSO: Eno Barony hits back at Medikal after he called her a corpse

According to Medikal in his tweet mentioned Eno Barony started rapping long before him but he’s making it big time more than her and he’s even popular more than her in the industry.

The rapper again in his chirp told Eno to question herself why she till not is not having her songs making severe waves on radio, at parties, etc.

He posted: “u started raping before @AmgMedikal Came to the scene But ask ur self y is ur music not been playing on our urban radio stations and parties why are y not playing all the Big shows in ur country Be wise my dear sit back and correct ur mistakes and get paid #brokegirl”

READ ALSO: Revealed: Photos of Sarkodie’s unseen ‘twin brother’ goes viral

The ‘Omo Ada’crooner advised her to wise up and sit up to correct her mistakes and get paid for her hard work as he calls her a broke girl.

In another story, Showboy who is the co-founder of AMG has thrown his weight behind his ‘son’ Medikal in his feud with female rapper Eno Barony.

Previous articlePastor Love reacts to claims that he hired 4 macho men to rape ex-wife Obaapa Christy
Next articleVideo of a Ghanaian nurse twerking at the hospital causes social media uproar

