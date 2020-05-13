- Advertisement -

Arab Money Gang (AMG) rapper Medikal is not taking lightly all the jabs by the rap goddess Eno Barony as he has again clapped back at her.

Medikal in his most recent tweet in the thick of his social media banter with Barony has taken a swipe at her as he rubs his success in a short time in the music industry into her face.

According to Medikal in his tweet mentioned Eno Barony started rapping long before him but he’s making it big time more than her and he’s even popular more than her in the industry.

The rapper again in his chirp told Eno to question herself why she till not is not having her songs making severe waves on radio, at parties, etc.

He posted: “u started raping before @AmgMedikal Came to the scene But ask ur self y is ur music not been playing on our urban radio stations and parties why are y not playing all the Big shows in ur country Be wise my dear sit back and correct ur mistakes and get paid #brokegirl”

The ‘Omo Ada’crooner advised her to wise up and sit up to correct her mistakes and get paid for her hard work as he calls her a broke girl.

In another story, Showboy who is the co-founder of AMG has thrown his weight behind his ‘son’ Medikal in his feud with female rapper Eno Barony.