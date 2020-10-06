Angry mob burn down ‘engagement car’ after it knocked 3 people at Sefwi

Some residents in Sefwi Afere in the Bodi District of the Western North Region have angryly burnt down Toyota 4-wheel drive for knocking down three road users.

According to a source, the Toyota car with registration BA 1633-19 was been prepared to be used for an engagement in Antobia which happens to be one of the Sefwi townships.

It continued that the car being driven by one Patrick Fuakye knocked down three pedestrians.

This move angered some residents in the area who decided to burn down the car in registering their displeasure.

The source went on to disclose that the pedestrians are believed to have been returning home from their farm.

Two people of the three, Kwabena Nkuah, 42 and Hamza Adama, 19 died on the spot.

The driver subsequently reported himself to the Sefwi Juaboso Police and is currently in their custody.

