Just like many disgruntled Ghanaians, an angry mother put up a drama when she saw President Akufo-Addo delivering his address on television.

The President’s address to the nation on Sunday evening hinged on what his government has been doing to bring back the economy to life.

Well, this angry woman could not stand the him for seconds as she started berating him for his incompetence in managing the economy the moment he appeared on the tv.

With the Cedi depreciating at a fast rate against major currencies which has resulted in price hikes and a high cost of living, many expected President Akufo-Addo to take responsibility.

However, in his speech he wanted to come across as a leader who was on top of his job. A posture that many deemed arrogant and unbefitting of a president.

When Akufo-Addo said “we are all in this together”, the woman replied “you and who?”

That anger was visible in the reaction of the angry woman in the video below…