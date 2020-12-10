type here...
Angry NDC supporters blame Tracey Boakye for Mahama's loss in elections
Angry NDC supporters blame Tracey Boakye for Mahama’s loss in elections

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Irate NDC supporters have slammed Tracey Boakye for playing a part in John Mahama’s loss in the just ended 2020 polls.

Nana Akuffo Addo on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, was pronounced the President-elect to the disappointment of many NDC supporters who anticipated a win for John Mahama.

Since the declaration of the presidential results by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, masses of jubilant NPP supporters hit the streets to celebrate the win whiles the NDC have been trolled.

However, an unbothered Tracey Boakye took to Instagram a day afterwards to post a throwback picture of herself in the US posing with her backside to the camera.

Her post which insinuated that the NDC’s loss in the election is her ”back case” has attracted some backlash on social media.

Some NDC faithful have vented on the Kumawood actress claiming that she played a part in Mahama’s loss and that her ”Papa No” saga ruined Mahama’s long earned reputation.

Curated below are some of the reactions to Tracey’s post;

musah.adizatu: “U a the cause of us losing the election.”

noahkuter: “Tracy u n mzbel are thy case of JM lose, God will punish u n mzbel thy 2 Ashawoo queens !”

This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

abenasandrita: “Back case anaaa.”

favoursalu: “Everything they say na your back case laa.”

empress5742: “Still naa NDC 3yw) krom anaa wose den that is y I chose u as my role model.”

In another story, an audio of a conversation between Mzbel and Tracey Boakye went viral on social media prior to the polls.

In the audio, Tracey accused Mzbel of controlling Mahama’s social media accounts confirming that the ex-President was indeed a benefactor to both ladies.

Tracey, after the recording came out, denied vehemently and avowed that the audio was doctored by the NPP for propaganda to turn the polls in their favour.

Source:GHPAGE

