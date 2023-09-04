Angry Photographer crops bride’s sister from wedding photos for refusing to give him rice

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian photographer found himself fuming with frustration after a rather unexpected turn of events at a wedding ceremony he was hired to cover.

This photographer had committed not only his time but also his dedication to this special occasion, starting from the bridal shower on Friday leading up to the grand event.

However, his once-professional demeanour took a detour towards revenge when he encountered an unpleasant incident involving the bride’s sister, who happened to be responsible for the distribution of food at the gathering.

In a narrative that quickly gained viral traction on social media, the photographer recounted his rather unpleasant experience.

According to the photographer, it was the bride’s sister who was tasked with the crucial role of overseeing the food distribution during the event.

The issue at hand arose when he approached her, politely requesting some nourishment. In this moment, he claimed to have felt deeply embarrassed and wronged, as not only was he denied food, but he was also left parched without even a drop of water to quench his thirst.

Feeling slighted and nursing his wounded pride, the photographer decided to take matters into his own hands as a form of revenge against the bride’s sister.

His retaliation strategy was deceptively simple yet effective – he vowed to ensure that she remained conspicuously absent from any of the photographs he captured throughout the wedding.

This decision, while driven by anger and a sense of injustice, raised questions about the photographer’s professionalism and ethics.

In the realm of event photography, objectivity and impartiality are considered paramount. Nonetheless, his frustration had clearly reached a tipping point, compelling him to resort to this unconventional act of retribution.

The story serves as a cautionary tale, highlighting the importance of courtesy and hospitality at celebratory gatherings. It also underscores the significance of maintaining professionalism in all aspects of one’s work, especially in fields where one’s actions can have lasting consequences.

Ultimately, this incident became a viral sensation on social media, sparking discussions about the photographer’s actions and the ethics surrounding event coverage.

It reminds us that in an age of instant sharing and connectivity, one’s behaviour can swiftly become the subject of widespread scrutiny and debate.