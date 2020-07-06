- Advertisement -

Ghpage News hours ago reported that 6 students at Accra Girls SHS have tested positive for Coronavirus.

On Sunday 5th July 2020, health officials visited the school premises located at Ayawaso North and transported the 6 children to Ga East Municipal Hospital.

Angry students of the Accra Girls Senior High School have staged a demonstration on campus calling on the authorities to allow them to go home following the reported outbreak of COVID-19 in the school.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

The students abandoned classes this morning and gathered in large numbers screaming they want to go home. The scene is very chaotic.

Meanwhile, some parents who have their children in the school stormed the campus to take their children home. A large security team has been deployed to the school to restore calm, reports have it.