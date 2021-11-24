- Advertisement -

A video that went viral during the 2020 elections capturing Ghana’s Communications and Digitalisation minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful trading words with her constituents has resurfaced.

This follows the minister’s stance on the proposed 1.7% E-Levy on all electronic financial transactions from January 2022 contained in the 2022 Budget Statement presented in Parliament on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

Speaking in an interview on GH One TV, Ursula Owusu, who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West Constituency, said any Ghanaian who is able to transfer 100 cedis or more is not poor, hence shouldn’t complain if the government wants to tax them.

READ MORE: “If you’re able to transfer 100 cedis you must be taxed” – Ursula Owusu tells Ghanaians

The comment did not go down well with many Ghanaians, more especially with her constituents, who are disappointed in the Minister for ignoring the plight of people who elected her into power to support the new tax rate.

The embarrassing video which shows angry youth expressing their resentments at the minister during the 2020 polls has been re-shared to purportedly send a signal to her that she’ll be greeted with clamour at the next polls.

In the video, the loud-mouthed lawmaker was left speechless as a group of irate youth hooted and hurled insults at her for reasons yet to be confirmed.

They clapped and chased her out with songs while she stood and watch the spectacle unfold right in her face from the opened roof of her 4×4 vehicle.

Watch the video below