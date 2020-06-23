type here...
“Animal, foolish boy, sickler; you will never succeed” – Stonebwoy’s sister insults Kelvynboy

By Mr. Tabernacle
Popular Stonebwoy fanatic Ayisha Modi who prides herself as ‘Stonebwoy’s Sister’ has gone haywire on social media lambasting Kelvynboy and Blakk Cedi hither and thither.

Her social media outburst comes after a Kelvynboy went on Twitter insinuating that the attack on him yesterday by some of the angry Ashiaman boys was instigated by Stonebwoy.

Ayisha Modi in a video reacting and adding her voice in the conversation spared not the ‘Mea’ hitmaker as she really went very hard and dirty on him, calling him names and saying other unprintable words.

Commenting on Kelvynboy’s behaviour of frequently throwing shades at his former boss ever since they parted ways, Ayisha Modi in the video sighted advised Kelvyn should always never bite the hand that once fed him.

She again revealed that the former’s entry into the record label at the first place something the whole Bhimnatives disagreed.

Stonebwoy loyal to his words insisted that the new act gets signed unto the record label to also have his way to the top, of which it actually did. His stay at BMG gained him the hype he has today.

According to Ayisha, Kelvyn Boy owns Stonebwoy loyalty and respect for introducing him to the world to kick off his music career. Adding that he was lucky the angry Ashiaman guys left him unhurt,

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

Ayisha Modi, amid her indignation at Kelvynboy attacked Stonebwoy’s ex-manager Blakk Cedi revealing deep secrets about him and the harm he caused the BMG label.

