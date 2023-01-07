- Advertisement -

Anita Sefa Boakye and her husband, Barima Osei Mensah, have reportedly welcomed their first child together.

The ex-lover and baby mama of Dr Kwame Despite made a big reveal of her pregnancy at a public event in August 2022 and released baby bump photos to that effect.

She was in the company of her husband – a renowned businessman and CEO of the popular pastry brand, Adinkra Pie.

The couple, in 2021, got hitched in a rich and colorful wedding held in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region. The ceremony dubbed the ‘Kumasi Royal Wedding’ was a three-day event.

In July of 2022, the two were rumoured to be getting divorced, with Barima’s infidelity being the grounds for the separation. But the couple somehow reconciled their differences and continued with the marriage.

The latest gist from the grapevine has it that Anita has delivered her first child with Barima, according to Instagram blogger ThoseCalledCelebs.

GHPage cannot confirm when Anita put to bed, but we gathered that it was around December 2022.

The newest addition brings the number of Anita’s children to four, having born 3 out of wedlock. It’s however not clear if Barima also has children with other women out of wedlock.

With that said, do not be surprised when photos of the new bundle of joy surface on social media in the next coming days.

More to follow.