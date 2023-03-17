type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsAnita Sefa Boakye shows off the kids she has with Despite
News

Anita Sefa Boakye shows off the kids she has with Despite

By Armani Brooklyn
Anita Sefa Boakye shows off the kids she had with Despite
- Advertisement -

Renowned Ghanaian businesswoman, Anita Sefa Boakye, has introduced the three handsome boys she shares with Dr Osei Kwame for the first time.


In a heartwarming video which has since gone viral on social media, the proud mother was filmed introducing the three sons she had with Dr Osei Kwame Despite at her sister’s wedding.

The younger sister of the renowned businesswoman got married last week in a plush ceremony over the weekend when the lenses of probably some bloggers fell on her.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians slam Mcbrown for revealing she didn’t inform Despite Media before leaving UTV

As seen in the short yet exhilarating video, Anita Sefa Boakye introduced the three sons she proudly shares with Dr Osei Kwame Despite to the one who was filming.


She called the boys and introduced them to the guy asking about them.

Watch the video below to know more…

Check out some of the comments gathered under the trending video…

nyarko02037 Eeeei Kwame despite why did u do that to this beautiful woman. Men of cash ? in Ghana ?? always fucking nkoaaaaa


ea_mokaaseghWomen dont let yourself go after child birth ooo body Mentainance is very important

mzznyakoaapapabi – The man mess up waa, Anita’s face changed fast! Like wo ho 3shii paa!


tracyboat1984 I thought they only had one child together. Wow.

READ ALSO: Anita Sefa Boakye and husband Barima Osei welcome their first child

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, March 17, 2023
    Accra
    few clouds
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    66 %
    2.6mph
    20 %
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    87 °
    Sun
    85 °
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News