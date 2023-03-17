- Advertisement -

Renowned Ghanaian businesswoman, Anita Sefa Boakye, has introduced the three handsome boys she shares with Dr Osei Kwame for the first time.



In a heartwarming video which has since gone viral on social media, the proud mother was filmed introducing the three sons she had with Dr Osei Kwame Despite at her sister’s wedding.

The younger sister of the renowned businesswoman got married last week in a plush ceremony over the weekend when the lenses of probably some bloggers fell on her.

As seen in the short yet exhilarating video, Anita Sefa Boakye introduced the three sons she proudly shares with Dr Osei Kwame Despite to the one who was filming.



She called the boys and introduced them to the guy asking about them.

nyarko02037 – Eeeei Kwame despite why did u do that to this beautiful woman. Men of cash ? in Ghana ?? always fucking nkoaaaaa



ea_mokaasegh – Women dont let yourself go after child birth ooo body Mentainance is very important

mzznyakoaapapabi – The man mess up waa, Anita’s face changed fast! Like wo ho 3shii paa!



tracyboat1984 – I thought they only had one child together. Wow.

