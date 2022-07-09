- Advertisement -

Anita Sefa Boakye has seemingly brushed off multiple reports claiming her marriage to the CEO of Adinkra Pie Barima Osei has hit a rough path.

The couple held a star-studded expensive royal wedding in November 2021, and in less than one year, there have been speculations the relationship is facing challenges.

Fresh reports making the rounds is that Anita has reportedly returned drinks which formed part of her bride price to Barima’s family signalling her decision to end the marriage.

Anita and Barima have failed to put out a statement to either confirm or deny the rumours. Instead the couple have been keeping Ghanaians in suspense.

In his earlier response to the reports on his WhatsApp status, Bariman Osei simply said: ‘Eii Ghanafo)’ before later labeling the rumours as “Fake News”.

Just as her husband did, Anita Sefa has also responded to the divorce claims in her own cunning way.

She simply uploaded a loved-up photo of her and Barima Osei via her WhatsApp status to prove their marriage is still intact.

Anita did not write anything on the picture but attached red heart emoji’s in the caption to affairm her love for her entrepreneur husband.

The gist about the sudden breakdown of the royal marriage was first shared on social media Thursday by controversial Ghanaian blogger, Tutugyagu.