Aniwaa, the girl accused of being pregnant for Dr. Kwaku Oteng reacts to claims

The former beauty queen, Aniwaa of Miss Golden Stool fame has reacted to allegations that she is pregnant for CEO of Angel Group of Companies, Dr Kwaku Oteng.

The Miss Golden stool 2018 winner in a post sighted has disassociated herself from Dr Kwaku Oteng saying that she has nothing doing with the business mogul as speculated by the media.

Felicia Aniwah Boamah [Queen Aniwaa] again debunked rumours that she is pregnant for the well-respected business magnate. “All allegations levelled against me ain’t one of them” a part of her post read.

Responding to the widespread allegation, Aniwaa took to her official social media page to send out her side of the story and shoot down claims of having anything doing with Dr Kwaku Oteng.

She wrote; It’s rather unfortunate but in as much that am not here to explain myself to anybody, with all due respect kindly disassociate me from Dr kwaku Oteng , I seem not to understand why people tend to drag him into anything regarding intimacy, maybe is about time you all concentrate on his businesses and the philanthropic works he does n applaud him accordingly …..I have priorities and as at age 23 all allegations leveled against me ain’t one of them ????.

Her comments come after a popular Instagram blogger identified as Those Called Celebs alleged that she [Aniwa] is pregnant for Dr Kwaku Oteng.

According to the blogger, Akua GMB’s former friend in the person of Aniwaa stabbed her at the back by sleeping with her now ex-husband.

Those Called Celebs sharing this deep report to the public posted a video of Aniwaa with the caption;

“.u remember u cried on me last year dat….wat people were saying about u n Dr.Oteng were lies??…..na u can never do dat to Akua??? U lied to me….u confused me …daddy daddy daddy saaaa na wo daddy no…..u now pregnant for him….u didn’t even remember wat Akua did for u…..Ad3n na mo ma ohia y3 mm)b) saaaa??? POVERTY POVERTY ….POVERTY POVERTY…I BLAME U”

