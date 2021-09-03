- Advertisement -

Nigerian music legend 2Face Idibia’s wife, Annie, has chastised him for his relationship with Pero Adeniyi, one of his baby mamas.

On Thursday, September 2, 2021, the actress took to Instagram Stories to call him out on their relationship.

In a series of posts on her stories, she questioned why 2Face who is married to her would spend days and nights with Pero in the same building together with their children.

According to her, she is very much aware that the family of 2Face don’t like but she has tried everything within her power to be patient but she is not a fool.

She posted: “I am a patient woman. I am not a fool innocent. Your family never loved me from the beginning. No matter how hard I tried. I was never worthy to them.”

She came back with another post talking about how she has sacrificed a lot for their relationship but his baby mamas continue to use their kids are care of to do rubbish things towards her.

“I have made so many sacrifices for you and all your children. God knows I have I tried. Your baby mamas constantly use your children as an excuse for all sort of rubbish. I try to stay gracious. You are not the first man on the planet to have kids by different women. You can do better. Everything I do is to show the good human that you are, But today, this move done by you, Efe, Frankie and your family is unacceptable..”

She went on to accuse him of sleeping for days at the home of one of his baby moms, Pero, while in the United States of America.

