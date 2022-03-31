“She made me a slave and drug addict” – Annie Idibia’s bother calls her out [Details]

- Advertisement -

Wisdom Macaulay Idibia, the older brother of Annie Idibia, the popular actress and wife of singer Tuface, has spoken out against his younger sister’s barbaric treatment of him.

The angry man said that the actress is a heroin addict and introduced him to it in a lengthy video on Instagram.

Annie Idibia, he alleged, has turned him into her slave because she never pays him when he works for her.

He went on to say that his life is currently being threatened by his sister, who, as a result of the narcotics (Cracks) she uses, is capable of committing terrifying things.

Crying out for help, he said:

“Hello Nigerians, my name is Wisdom Macaulay, I am the elder brother of Annie Macaulay Idibia. I’m crying out for help at this moment because my life is been threatened.

I have been working with my sister for sometime but she would never pay me my dues, she would rather send me N20,000 or N30,000…turn me to her slave and she can decide when she is angry to end it. Some weeks back, her husband sent me some money that I have begging him for years.

The money wasn’t so much but I used it to settle my home. I have a wife from Imo State and I am yet to pay her bride price because I don’t have money.

Annie introduced me to drugs, hard drugs, Annie takes drugs, she is a drug addict, she takes it everyday, she is so violent, she doesn’t have peace with anyone, she fights everybody”.

He further added, “I wasn’t around for 2 weeks and when I came back, she took everything from me. Annie lied on her story that I beat her in her husband’s house, how can I do that? Annie insults my wife, she insults everybody. I begged for her to give me money to buy a car so I can use it for Uber yet she refused, she doesn’t want me to stand on my feet.

Today, she drove me out of her house, and sent boys to waylay me when I took her car. Now my life is at risk. Annie is so ill tempered”.