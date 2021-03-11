type here...
Annie Love pregnant for Kwadwo Piano And Beno Sarkcess

By Qwame Benedict
Social media has now become the avenue for people to get their love as well as, connect with their long lost friends and family.

But some people who are loud and have large following on the network are using it as an opportunity to be chopping ladies due to their small influence.

Well, a Twitter influencer identified as Annie Love has gotten herself attached to two of such people and she is now pregnant for them with one even leaking her nude pictures online.

According to the information we had from social media, Annie Love was in a relationship with Beno Sarkcess but at the same time, she was banging Kwadwo Piano.

See photos of them below:

Annie
Annie Love
Annie Love and tweep
Annie Love and tweep 2

As it stands now, Annie is pregnant but she doesn’t know who is responsible for her preganancy.

And worse of all both Kwadwo Piano And Beno Sarkcess are best of friends.

Source:Ghpage

