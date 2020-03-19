type here...
Don’t announce the name of your vice now – Prophet Nigel Gaisie to John Mahama

By Qwame Benedict
Don't announce the name of your vice now - Prophet Nigel Gaisie to John Mahama
Come December 7th Ghanaians would go to the polls to elect a new president who would stir the affairs of the country for the next four years.

Political parties have started naming their vice-presidents and campaigning for votes from the masses ahead of the elections which is a few months away.

Current President Nana Akuffo Addo has Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as his vice representing the New Patriotic Party(NPP) but for the biggest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress(NDC) is yet to do same.

For some weeks now, there has been pressure on the flagbearer of the NDC fmr. President John Dramani Mahama to name his vice especially from people of the opposition party.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie

But Prophet Nigel Gaisie of the Prophetic Hill Chapel has advised that John Mahama shouldn’t give in and name his vice-present right now.

According to him, some people are planning to orchestrate evil against anyone he names and as such he would suggest that he holds on naming his vice anytime soon.

He disclosed that in the spiritual realm, the time is not right for such an announcement to be made, adding that it can be done in two or three months’ time from now.

“I will use this opportunity to tell the NDC and the former President to delay and relax a bit in the naming of the running mate…they should delay further because there are a lot of arsenals in the atmosphere that they want the running mate to be named and then they will take the running mate to a certain place and … the timing, for now, is not good …about two or three months from now is okay, they should wait for now. I’m talking as a prophet of God and I’m a man of few words. If they will listen, they should delay the naming of the running mate.’ If the NDC is listening they should not put pressure on the Ex-President to announce his running mate. The former President should go to God and pray more for the running mate. There are lots of dragons waiting.”

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, however, dismissed Prophet Owusu Bempah’s prophecy that whoever will partner ex-President Mahama as running mate will die.

“Nobody will die when the person accepts the slot as a running mate. I’m speaking as a prophet of God,” he stated.

