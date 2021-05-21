type here...
Another beautiful lady commits suicide after leaving sad note to her friends

By Lizbeth Brown
Herty
It’s sad as news about people committing suicide has skyrocketed over the past few days.

Information reaching GhPage indicates that another beautiful young girl has committed suicide after leaving a sad note to her friends.

In a post shared by one of her friends, the lady identified as Herty left a heart-rending message to a WhatsApp group.

This message she sent prompted her friends to check up on her and find out if she was going through any problem.

According to the friend, one of their male friends stayed up through the night talking to her but was unable to open up.

Sadly, Herty ended her life and her demise has sent her loved ones into a state of shock.

“Saucy. Such a big country on its own, I’m glad I joined this lovely family, I love you all and I know you love me too, nice meeting you all and to those we met personal I say thank you for that opportunity. We might not meet again, we might also meet again whatever happens God knows best, always remember let love lead”, Herty wrote.

See post below;

Suicide is not an option. When you feel like giving up, just remember the reason why you held on for so long. You are loved.

Source:Ghpage

