type here...
GhPageNewsAnother chop bar operator arrested for pounding fufu under Mallam Junction overhead
News

Another chop bar operator arrested for pounding fufu under Mallam Junction overhead

By Kweku Derrick
Chop bar operator Mallam Junction
- Advertisement -

The Police have arrested two women for operating a fufu ‘chop bar’ under the Malam overpass in Accra.

This was after GHOne and Starr FM broadcaster Francis Abban posted a video of the ongoing chop bar activities under on the highway on Facebook Saturday morning.

The two, Ruth Owusu, 32, and Mary Entia 35  are currently in the custody of the Accra Police while their Cooking Utensils, mortar, and pestles have been retrieved.

In August this year, two persons were arrested by Police for running a fufu joint on the pavement at the Pokuase Interchange.

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Saturday, November 6, 2021
Accra
clear sky
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
74 %
1.6mph
0 %
Sat
86 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
83 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News