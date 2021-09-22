type here...
GhPageNewsAnother daylight robbery at Kwashieman; one shot
News

Another daylight robbery at Kwashieman; one shot

By Lizbeth Brown
Robbery attack at kwashieman
- Advertisement -

Information reaching our outfit indicates that there has been a daylight robbery this afternoon at Kwashieman, Accra.

According to reports, one man was shot in the leg after the robbers attacked him and made away with the money he withdrew from the bank.

In a video, the robbers were seen speeding off on their motorbikes after shooting the victim and making away with his money.

Passers-by who were around when the incident took place watched in amazement and fear as the robbers sped off.

Sources indicate that the victim has been rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Watch the video below;

The country has recently recorded a rise in daylight robberies and has brought fear to Ghanaians who have shared their thoughts on the recent happenings.

Read some comments below;

ministerike wrote; “Seriously Ghana is not safe the government is not doing nothing about it. Most of my colleagues dnt want to come to Ghana because of this insecurity in the country……whereas kofi boakye this man is powerful they should use him to control this problem”.

389leticia added; “Eiiiiiii now the armed robbers they are wild ooo”.

nana_poku_860 stated; “Chalie of late town make scary oo ?“.

lushbyohemaa asserted; “What’s Ghana turning into ?”.

lyricsdaboss2222 also added; “Ghana is not save at all”.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Accra
clear sky
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
88 %
0.3mph
0 %
Wed
77 °
Thu
80 °
Fri
83 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
80 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News