type here...
GhPageNewsAnother Ghanaian man marries his gay partner in Germany
News

Another Ghanaian man marries his gay partner in Germany

By Lizbeth Brown
Married gay couple in Germany
- Advertisement -

Ghana frowns upon same-sex civil unions and people caught in such acts face imprisonment up to 3 years.

However, it is not the same in the other parts of the world, especially in Germany, where same-sex marriage has been legal since 1st October 2017.

It doesn’t come as a surprise to see Ghanaian men settling down with their gay partners in Germany.

In photos that have been widely circulated, a Ghanaian man and his white gay lover have tied the knot in a simple ceremony.

The unidentified Ghanaian man was seen clad in kente cloth while his partner was in a white African cloth.

The white gay partner identified as Captain Vadimo shared a kiss with his lover after the traditional ceremony.

See photos below;

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, September 6, 2021
Accra
light rain
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
78 %
4.8mph
75 %
Mon
82 °
Tue
80 °
Wed
81 °
Thu
80 °
Fri
82 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News