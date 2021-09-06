Ghana frowns upon same-sex civil unions and people caught in such acts face imprisonment up to 3 years.
However, it is not the same in the other parts of the world, especially in Germany, where same-sex marriage has been legal since 1st October 2017.
It doesn’t come as a surprise to see Ghanaian men settling down with their gay partners in Germany.
In photos that have been widely circulated, a Ghanaian man and his white gay lover have tied the knot in a simple ceremony.
The unidentified Ghanaian man was seen clad in kente cloth while his partner was in a white African cloth.
The white gay partner identified as Captain Vadimo shared a kiss with his lover after the traditional ceremony.
