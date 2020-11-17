type here...
News

Another Kumasi Shooting; Driver shoots man three times and commits suicide on seeing police

By Mr. Tabernacle
Kumasi Shooting Incident
It has come to our notice another shooting incident that happened at Tech-Ayeduase, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region on Tuesday morning.

According to a report received, the deceased [private KIA saloon driver] first argued with a lady driver whiles they were all in traffic and pulled the gun from his car.

The report has it that, an okada rider (Aboboyaa operator) who tried to prevent the man[ KIA saloon driver] from the shooting was fired three times at a close range.

The (Aboboyaa) operator was shot three times in the stomach. It is unclear whether the [KIA saloon driver] meant to shoot the lady with the gun or not.

Few minutes after the incident, residents around started confronting him the suspect but he shot himself in the head and died on the spot.

His body has been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue pending autopsy

The Ayeduase Police who are investigating the matter is yet to speak on the matter.

Eyewitness report has it that the Okada rider is currently in critical condition is still receiving treatment at a health facility.

The assembly member for Ayeduase, Kotei Twumduase Electoral Area Justice Attobrah who confirmed the unfortunate incident said:

“there was a misunderstanding between two drivers at Ayeduase drivers which resulted in fighting between the two drivers”

“One guy called Amoah attempted to separate the fight but one angry driver entered his car and shot our brother Amoah after he (the driver) directed his anger at him. He shot himself dead when he saw a police vehicle coming to the scene”.

Source:GHPAGE

