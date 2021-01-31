type here...
GhPage News Another lockdown?- Ghanaians engulfed in fear as Nana Addo addresses the nation...
News

Another lockdown?- Ghanaians engulfed in fear as Nana Addo addresses the nation tonight

By Mr. Tabernacle
Nana Addo FI
Nana Addo FI
- Advertisement -

A greater section of Ghanaians is gripped with fear of another lockdown considering the surge in the number of positive coronavirus cases in the country.

President Akufo-Addo, tonight at exactly 8 pm is set to address the nation for the 23rd as he updates the citizens on measures taken against the spread of Covid-19.

Already Ghanaians are anticipating for possible lockdown as the President prepares to give the latest on the pandemic which is causing fear and panic in other, even more, advanced countries.

The Address will be live on all major news networks within the country at exactly 8:00 pm.

Nana Addo
Nana Addo

Do you think Another lockdown would be the best measure to curb the fast spread of the virus as it stands now? Share your thoughts with us, Your views can be beneficial.

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Sunday, January 31, 2021
Accra
clear sky
84.2 ° F
84.2 °
84.2 °
84 %
3.8mph
0 %
Sun
83 °
Mon
86 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News