Another lockdown?- Ghanaians engulfed in fear as Nana Addo addresses the nation tonight

- Advertisement -

A greater section of Ghanaians is gripped with fear of another lockdown considering the surge in the number of positive coronavirus cases in the country.

President Akufo-Addo, tonight at exactly 8 pm is set to address the nation for the 23rd as he updates the citizens on measures taken against the spread of Covid-19.

Already Ghanaians are anticipating for possible lockdown as the President prepares to give the latest on the pandemic which is causing fear and panic in other, even more, advanced countries.

The Address will be live on all major news networks within the country at exactly 8:00 pm.

Nana Addo

Do you think Another lockdown would be the best measure to curb the fast spread of the virus as it stands now? Share your thoughts with us, Your views can be beneficial.