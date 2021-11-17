Another popular Nigerian celebrity’s bedroom video goes viral

- Advertisement -

The ongoing war between Instagram dance queen, Janemena and actress Tonto Dikeh has taken a different twist as bedroom pictures and videos alleged to be Jane Mena has gone rife on the internet.

Prior to the leak of these bedroom videos and photos, Tonto Dike had earlier hinted that her estranged boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri had slept with Jane Mena and she has shreds of evidences to back what she is saying.

The dancer has became the butt of jokes online after Tonto Dike made these hot claims.

However, these new bedroom pictures and videos have now become the talk of town as they fully capture Jane Mena’s n@kedness.

In some of the pictures, Jane posed n@ked in front of her dressing mirror.

The others are also purported to be her bedroom activities with a man believed to be Prince Kpokpogri.

Although, Jane Mena had earlier refuted Tonto Dike’s wild allegations of sleeping with Prince Kpokpogri but these photos and videos have made all of arrive at the conclusion there’s more to this story and blame games.

Whilst the pictures and videos first appeared on the Twitter handle of one tweep with the name Crusie Mistress, the leak is thought to be the work of infamous blogger GistLovers.

We can’t post the pictures and videos here but you can check them out on Twitter by scrolling @Gistlover’s timeline.