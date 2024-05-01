Another ‘room’ video of Serwaa Amihere and Henry Fitz trends

Serwaa Amihere and Henry Fitz have taken over social media trends once again as a new video featuring the two ex-lovers has mysteriously surfaced online.

Recall that a few days ago, the Dansoman Circuit in Accra dismissed a case brought before it concerning Henry Fitz and two other individuals who are stand accused of sharing the private video of Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere.

According to the court correspondent for Angel FM, Ama Braggo, who was in court when the case was called, said the judge dismissed the case on grounds that the Circuit Court was not cloaked with the power to hear it.

She also revealed that the onus now lies on the Ghana Police to get the case tried in a High Court, out of which the Attorney General’s Office would be the one prosecuting the matter.

It also came to light that none of the accused persons were present in court when the case was called.

Just days after the court’s dismissal, a yet-to-be-identified person decided to leak this video of Henry Fitz and Serwaa Amihere on the internet for reasons yet to be known.

In the fresh trending clip, Serwaa Amihere can be seen smooching on Henry Fitz who was holding a phone to record the whole scene.

