Another Slay Queen dies Just 4 days after visiting a friend’s grave-Full details

This world is full is strange happenings as another story we are about to share with you will shock you to the bone.

A Ghanaian slay queen, identified is Joana Adams has mysteriously died four days after she and her other lady friend visited the grave of their best buddy who died 2 years ago.

Per our gatherings, Joana, Charlotte[popularly called Channels died 2 years ago under strange happening] and the other friend were 3 close friends.

Picture of the 3 best friends; Joana on the left, Charlotte who died two years ago on the right and surviving one in the middle.

Joana on the left and Charlotte who died two years ago on the right.

Because of the strong love that existed between them, the surviving 2 girls visited her[Charlotte] grave 4 days ago to mark her 2 years anniversary only for 1 of them [Joana Adams] to also die under an unfathomable situation.

See photo of Joana Adams, the lady who has just died after visiting her friend’s grave;

Joana Adams RIP

We have no idea about what might have caused the sudden death of Joana, however, we have been told that he 3rd girl who is still alive is currently living in fear as she is afraid she might also die mysteriously just like her other 2 friends died without any sickness.

Photo of when Joana and Her surviving friend(one living in fear) went to the graveyard;