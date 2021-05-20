Another suicide: 11-year-old boy allegedly hangs himself at Dambai

The inhabitants of Dambai in the Krachi East District of the Oti region are in a state of shock over the death of an 11-year-old class three student.

The deceased identified as Isaac Essuman who was a student of Dambai College of Education Demonstration School was found dead hanging on a mango tree in his mother’s house.

According to reports, this unfortunate incident happened after he refused to attend an evening prayer meeting with his mother.

His mother left him at home under the care of their co-tenant only to find his lifeless body hanging on a tree.

The co-tenant explained that Isaac wanted to watch a movie in his room but he declined his request as he was tidying up his room.

He added that it was after some few minutes that he heard at Isaac was found hanging on a tree.

This happens to be the third suicide recorded within this week.

The family of the deceased believes Isaac didn’t commit suicide but was murdered as his legs were touching the ground when he was found hanging.

However, the body has been deposited at the Worawora Government hospital pending autopsy and the police have started investigations.